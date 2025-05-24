Start Of A New Journey For Him Under Gill's Captaincy, Says Jaiswal's Childhood Coach

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh feels that playing under new Test captain Shubman Gill will be the start of a new journey for the left-handed batter in the red-ball format.

Gill has been appointed as India's new Test captain with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as his deputy ahead of the all-important five-Test tour of England, starting on June 20.

Jaiswal has kept his place in the 18-member squad for the tour after finishing as India's highest run-getter on the Australia tour. In five Tests, he amassed 391 runs at an average of 43.44. He scored a century and two half-centuries to prove his mettle on tough foreign conditions, when other Indian batters struggled to make their mark.

"His selection was certain after doing well in Australia so it wasn't a surprise as he was the highest run-getter (for India). It will be a start of a new journey for him with Shubman Gill as he is becoming the captain of India for the first time. It will be challenging to tour England; most of the players are youngsters barring KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah," Jwala Singh told IANS just after the announcement of India's squad on Saturday.

Asked about what position he saw Jaiswal playing in England, the southpaw's childhood coach backed him to continue as an opener for India in the Test team. "I feel Jaiswal will continue to open the innings as most of his performance has come batting at the position."

Jwala Singh added that it will be a challenging tour for Gill in the absence of senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have announced their retirements from the red-ball format.

"It will be a challenging tour for Gill as his last series against Australia was not that good. He has to perform as a player and as a captain too on the tour," he said.

India's Test series against England will take place from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval being the venues. India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.