(KISR): Hosting Stockholm Regional Center Boosts Kuwait's Environmental Leadership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said Saturday that hosting the Stockholm Convention Regional Center for Training and Technology Transfer for West Asia enhances Kuwait's leading role in global environmental initiatives.
The move would position Kuwait as a key regional platform for managing chemical risks and waste, Coordinator of the regional center and scientific researcher at KISR Dr. Mohammad Al-Otaibi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), saying that the center provides technical and training services to West Asian countries, acting as a liaison between the three environmental agreements, notably the Stockholm Convention, and member states by offering technical support, technology transfer, updated information, and contributing to the implementation of national action plans and periodic country reports.
Al-Otaibi noted that the center has conducted several regional training workshops since its establishment, adding that preparations are currently underway for a comprehensive workshop scheduled for October 2025 at KISR headquarters, with participation from GCC and West Asian countries, as well as international experts, to discuss newly added chemicals such as PFAS, UVA328, and PCBs, their assessment methods, and reporting mechanisms.
He pointed out that KISR, through the regional center and in collaboration with national entities including Kuwait's Environment Public Authority (EPA), recently completed an updated survey of banned chemicals in Kuwait and submitted a comprehensive report to the secretariat of the conventions.
The center is now preparing an inventory of newly listed substances to meet required timelines set by member states, he said.
He explained that the center's 2024-2027 work plan includes eight primary areas: organizing extensive training workshops, implementing national research projects, updating national implementation plans (NIP), establishing a regional database, assessing newly listed chemicals, regional coordination, and preparing periodic reports.
Al-Otaibi stressed that cooperation with agencies and international organizations such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) enhances the center's capabilities, facilitates technology transfer, and expands its regional impact, thereby supporting Kuwait's environmental commitments and providing unique opportunities for national capacity building.
He added that KISRآ's participation in the meetings of the Conferences of the Parties (COP) to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm conventions held in Geneva from April 28 to May 9, 2025, presented an important opportunity to highlight Kuwaitآ's efforts in this area and contributed to the adoption of key decisions, including listing new chemicals, updating technical guidelines, and initiating joint compliance programs.
Al-Otaibi emphasized the center's strategic value for Kuwait, not only as a scientific and training hub but as a critical tool for protecting public health and local and regional environments, noting that support from Kuwaitآ's leadership and cooperation from national stakeholders enabled the center to efficiently fulfill its role.
He explained that the center contributes significantly to developing national human capital, providing scientifically sound alternatives to banned substances, and reducing environmental pollution costs, thus supporting Kuwait's economy and enhancing sustainable development.
Notably, Kuwait ratified the Stockholm Convention in March 2006, and in May 2009, the fourth Conference of the Parties in Geneva approved KISR as the official headquarters of the Stockholm Convention Regional Center for Training and Technology Transfer for West Asia.
Since commencing its activities in 2011, the center has become a cornerstone for supporting environmental policies and coordinating joint regional efforts. (end)
