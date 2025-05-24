IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Questions Virat Kohli’S Test Retirement Amid His Stellar Form

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former India opener turned commentator Virender Sehwag questioned the timing of Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket after his quickfire knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

On May 12, Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and the cricket community as a whole by announcing his decision to step away from his illustrious Test cricket after playing for 14 years and 123 matches for Team India. Kohli's Test retirement came just two weeks before the announcement of India squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting on June 12. The veteran Indian batter took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision to call it quits from Test Cricket.

However, there is no clarity behind Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test Cricket, given his fitness levels and form in the ongoing IPL season. There have been a lot of speculations around Virat Kohli's Test retirement, leaving the fans and experts alike confused over what led the ace Indian batter to move on from Test cricket, especially before the crucial Test tour of England.

Speaking after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virender Sehwag was impressed with Virat Kohli's quickfire innings at the top-order, while questioning the batting stalwart over his decision to retire from Tests.

“Definitely. I feel he retired too early from the Test format. He could've played easily for two years, the way he maintains fitness. But only Virat Kohli can tell the reasons behind the decision.” the former India opener said.

“It's a player's personal decision based on his will, or whether he feels exhausted. But according to me, the way he played, and the way he showed energy, it feels like he could've easily played for two years.”

Virat Kohli played a quickfire knock of 43 off 25 and formed an 80-run opening partnership with Phil Salt (62 off 32 balls) in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's mammoth 232-run chase. However, his effort went in vain as the middle-order failed to carry on the momentum, eventually getting bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. RCB were at 163/4 in 14 overs and from there on, their batting collapsed, losing six wickets in 26 runs in 5.5 overs.

In IPL 2025, Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, amassing 548 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35 in 12 matches.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters for India in the longest format of the game. Kohli is the fourth leading run-getter for India in red-ball cricket, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.

Virat Kohli had led Team India in Tests from 2011 until relinquishing his captaincy duties after Test series defeat against South Africa in 2022. Kohli is the most successful Indian captain with 40 wins in 68 and has a win percentage of 58.82.

Kohli holds the record for being the highest run-getter for India as a Test captain, aggregating 5864 runs, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 54.80 in 113 innings. He is only one of the two batters after the former South Africa captain to score 20 or more centuries in the Tests as a captain.