Denmark Approves Divisive Bill to Raise Retirement Age to 70
(MENAFN) Denmark’s legislature has approved a divisive bill that will elevate the national retirement age to 70 by 2040, positioning it as the highest across Europe.
During the bill’s third reading on Thursday, 102 parliamentarians cast their votes, with 81 endorsing the proposal and 21 opposing it, according to a Danish public broadcaster.
The legislation targets those born on or after January 1, 1971.
This initiative stems from a policy rooted in the 2006 Welfare Agreement, which ties the retirement age to rising life expectancy.
Following this framework, the retirement age is scheduled to increase to 68 in 2030, 69 in 2035, and ultimately reach 70 by 2040.
Although the majority in parliament supports the measure, it has encountered significant backlash from workers, labor unions, and members of the ruling Social Democratic Party itself.
A number of Social Democratic mayors have appealed to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to stop any further increments.
"I think 70 years is the maximum limit. Now it cannot increase anymore, and we should preferably lower it," stated Horsens Mayor Peter Sorensen.
Frederiksen has indicated that this will likely be the final time her party endorses an automatic rise but has not excluded the possibility of future modifications.
Data from the OECD’s Better Life Index reveals that Denmark’s average life expectancy is 81.5 years.
