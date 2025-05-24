Gujarat Health Worker Arrested For Spying On Navy, BSF For Pakistan In Major ATS Crackdown
Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil for sending sensitive information related to BSF and IAF to Pakistan.(Photo Source: Gujarat ATS) twitter/D93nF1RqRT
The man, Sahadevsinh Dipubha Gohil, worked as a contract Multi-Purpose Health Worker at a Primary Health Centre in Matana Madh, Kutch. ATS officials said Gohil had been in touch with a Pakistani female agent named Aditi Bhardwaj since mid-2023.
According to the investigation, he sent her photos and videos of Navy and BSF camps, as well as nearby construction work. He used WhatsApp to send these images and was paid around ₹40,000 by the Pakistani handler.
The ATS launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off on April 29, 2025. A special team was formed and Gohil was questioned at the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad on May 1. During interrogation, he admitted to sending the sensitive content to the agent.
In a clever move, Gohil had even taken a new SIM card using his Aadhaar ID in January 2025 and later gave the WhatsApp OTP to the agent in February. This allowed her to operate a WhatsApp account in India remotely to collect the material.
His mobile phone was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where experts found proof of communication with the Pakistani agent and records of data exchanges.
The ATS has now booked Gohil and his Pakistani contact under the National Security Act and other laws for spying and sharing confidential defence information. Authorities are now looking deeper into possible local links and the full scale of the security breach.
