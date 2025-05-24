Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Warns Apple: U.S.-Made iPhones, Else 25 Percent Tariff


2025-05-24 04:54:16
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that Apple will face a 25% tariff if its iPhones are not assembled and produced domestically.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote on social media.

"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US," he added.
The American leader has persistently urged Apple to relocate its production operations to the U.S., moving away from nations like China and India.

Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook revealed earlier this month that a majority of iPhones intended for the U.S. market in the coming months will originate from India and Vietnam, diverging from China, which had previously been subjected to Trump’s steepest tariffs.

Subsequently, Trump stated he had a discussion with Cook, during which he advised him against broadening manufacturing capacities in India, encouraging expansion within the U.S. instead.

Amid rising tensions in the trade dispute with China, the Trump administration had previously provided exemptions on levies for smartphones and various electronic devices predominantly imported from China.

However, earlier this month, the globe’s two largest economies consented to a comprehensive suspension of harsh tariffs for an initial 90-day window—a rare pause in their ongoing trade standoff, fostering optimism for more enduring financial steadiness.

