403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns Apple: U.S.-Made iPhones, Else 25 Percent Tariff
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that Apple will face a 25% tariff if its iPhones are not assembled and produced domestically.
"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote on social media.
"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US," he added.
The American leader has persistently urged Apple to relocate its production operations to the U.S., moving away from nations like China and India.
Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook revealed earlier this month that a majority of iPhones intended for the U.S. market in the coming months will originate from India and Vietnam, diverging from China, which had previously been subjected to Trump’s steepest tariffs.
Subsequently, Trump stated he had a discussion with Cook, during which he advised him against broadening manufacturing capacities in India, encouraging expansion within the U.S. instead.
Amid rising tensions in the trade dispute with China, the Trump administration had previously provided exemptions on levies for smartphones and various electronic devices predominantly imported from China.
However, earlier this month, the globe’s two largest economies consented to a comprehensive suspension of harsh tariffs for an initial 90-day window—a rare pause in their ongoing trade standoff, fostering optimism for more enduring financial steadiness.
"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote on social media.
"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US," he added.
The American leader has persistently urged Apple to relocate its production operations to the U.S., moving away from nations like China and India.
Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook revealed earlier this month that a majority of iPhones intended for the U.S. market in the coming months will originate from India and Vietnam, diverging from China, which had previously been subjected to Trump’s steepest tariffs.
Subsequently, Trump stated he had a discussion with Cook, during which he advised him against broadening manufacturing capacities in India, encouraging expansion within the U.S. instead.
Amid rising tensions in the trade dispute with China, the Trump administration had previously provided exemptions on levies for smartphones and various electronic devices predominantly imported from China.
However, earlier this month, the globe’s two largest economies consented to a comprehensive suspension of harsh tariffs for an initial 90-day window—a rare pause in their ongoing trade standoff, fostering optimism for more enduring financial steadiness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment