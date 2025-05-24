Gotta Keep Going, Says Ravi Mohan As Actor Hits Gym To Shed 12 Kilos For 'Karathey Babu'
Ravi Mohan recently shared pictures of himself working out in the gymnasium and wrote, "Gotta keep goin..."
Sources in the industry say that the actor will be losing upto 12 kilos for a particular sequence in director Ganesh K Babu's political thriller in which he plays the titular role of Karathey Babu.
A teaser released by the makers of the film earlier disclosed the fact that Ravi Mohan plays a politician called Shanmugha Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in the film.
The teaser has a scene that takes place in the State Legislative Assembly, where the Leader of the Opposition (played by K S Ravi Kumar) asks the Speaker why the Chief Minister (played by Nasser) was so interested in knowing about the old name of the RK Nagar constituency representative. The Chief Minister then gives an explanation on the significance of names, after which Shanmugha Babu (Ravi Mohan) stands up to speak. He then discloses that he was called Karate Babu and that this name was given to him by the people of R K Nagar 17 years ago.”
Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, Karathey Babu has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.
Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.
