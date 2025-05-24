Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dark Magic, Ruthless Survival, and Forbidden Power Collide in Tessedan DeValere’s Gripping Debut Fantasy Novel — New Vessel

2025-05-24 04:09:14
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A bold new voice in fantasy fiction emerges with the release of New Vessel, the debut novel by Tessedan DeValere. Blending dark magic, visceral survival, and a haunting battle between belief and power, New Vessel invites readers into a world where the blood you carry may be your greatest weapon—or your death sentence.

Set in a brutal landscape stalked by monsters and shadowed by a fanatical church, New Vessel follows Eska, a young woman raised in exile beyond the city walls. Trained to survive the unforgiving wilds, Eska harbors a dangerous secret: she wields Bloodcraft, a rare and outlawed magic that allows her to weaponize her own blood. Hunted as an abomination by the Church, Eska has lived hidden—until now.

As whispers of her existence spread, she must face the brutal consequences of being discovered and confront the ancient power that flows through her veins. With striking worldbuilding and a heroine as fierce as she is vulnerable, New Vessel is a harrowing and heart-pounding journey into the heart of a broken world.

About the Author:
Tessedan DeValere writes fantasy fiction, exploring narratives rich with magic, romance, and heartfelt tragedy. Before turning to novels, he spent nine years as a software engineer, much of it immersed in indie game development. New Vessel is his debut novel.

