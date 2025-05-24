Sanad And GE Aerospace Forge Path To Advance UAE's Aerospace Workforce

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sanad, a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions provider wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, has partnered with GE Aerospace to bolster the UAE's aerospace talent pool. This collaboration aims to address the projected surge in global demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul professionals, with the sector expected to reach $169 billion by 2037.

The partnership has led to the inauguration of the LEAP Engine MRO Center in Abu Dhabi, the first certified facility of its kind in the South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa region. This center is set to support over 450 LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines over an 11-year period, enhancing the UAE's capabilities in servicing next-generation aircraft engines.

Sanad has invested over AED 100 million into its Abu Dhabi facility, expanding its state-of-the-art engine MRO capabilities. The center spans 5,000 square meters, contributing to a total of 30,000 square meters in Sanad's Abu Dhabi campus. This expansion not only augments the company's technical capabilities but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global aviation hub.

The collaboration with GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, formalized during the Paris Air Show in June 2023, has significantly expanded Sanad's MRO services to include the new-generation CFM International LEAP-1A and -1B engines. These engines, powering Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, are recognized for their exceptional reliability and fuel efficiency.

Sanad's LEAP Engine MRO Center began operations within a month of signing the agreement and successfully completed the MRO process on the first LEAP engine from flydubai just four months later. This rapid operationalization underscores Sanad's commitment to excellence and speed in establishing state-of-the-art MRO capabilities.

See also Dubai Property Surge Raises Questions About Market Stability

The center is operated by a dedicated team of technical and engineering experts, utilizing cutting-edge MRO technologies. Sanad's engineers and technicians have undergone intensive training programs with GE Aerospace, equipping them with the skills required for tasks such as Rotor Drive System and Inlet Gear Box quick turnaround, borescope inspection, and general familiarization.

This initiative not only ensures the operational efficiency of LEAP engines but also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting engines outside the region for maintenance. By providing in-country solutions, the partnership aligns with the UAE's commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

The LEAP engine's popularity has surged, with a backlog exceeding 10,000 engines, primarily due to its innovative design aimed at reducing carbon emissions in air transport. Sanad's enhanced capabilities position it to meet the growing demand for MRO services for the LEAP engine, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as a global aviation hub.

In addition to the LEAP Engine MRO Center, Sanad has expanded its global partnerships, including a strategic agreement with Airbus to provide MRO services for engines powering Airbus single-aisle and wide-body aircraft. This collaboration further solidifies Sanad's position as a global partner of choice and a key player in the aerospace industry.

Sanad's commitment to workforce development is evident in its focus on training and upskilling local talent. The company has established multi-tiered training programs to nurture local expertise, combining classroom training in aviation principles with hands-on experience in its facilities. This approach supports the UAE's broader goals of economic diversification and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

See also ADNOC Commits Dhs6bn to Boost Domestic Manufacturing

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?