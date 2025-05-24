17 Wounded In Knife Attack At Hamburg Train Station
KABUL (Pajhwok): Seventeen people have been wounded as a result of a knife attack at a train station in the Hamburg city of Germany, a media report said on Saturday.
Deutsche Welle reported that the incident occurred at the city's Central Station on Friday at around 6:00pm local time.
Hamburg police said they had arrested a 39-year-old German woman, who they believe acted alone in carrying out the attack, after a major police operation.
While police have confirmed 17 people were injured, some media outlets report that the number of wounded might be as high as 18.
The motive behind the attack was still unknown and investigations were ongoing, authorities said.
In October 2023, a law was passed banning the carrying of weapons around Hamburg's central railway station and in mid-December 2024, the state parliament also approved a ban on carrying knives on public transport.
Hamburg's Central Station is the busiest passenger railway station in Germany, handling more than 550,000 travelers per day, according to the city's website.kk
