Trump Admin Moves To Ease Syria Sanctions

KABUL (Pajhwok): In line with President Donald Trump's promise, the United States has started easing sanctions on Syria, CNN reported.

Earlier in the month, Trump had pledged to lift the measures during a visit to the Middle East, where he also had a meeting with the Syrian president.

Following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, the Trump administration had been working for months on sanctions relief for the impoverished war-battered nation.

In a statement on Friday, the US Treasury Department said Syria had been issued a general licence that alowed transactions involving the interim Syrian government, as well as the central bank and state-owned enterprises.

The GL25 licence will pave the ground for new investment and private sector activity consistent with the president's“America First strategy”.

At the same time, the State Department issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act to ensure sanctions do not impede investment and advance Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts/

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoped the waivers would facilitate the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation and enable a more effective humanitarian response across Syria.

Rubio commented:“Today's actions represent the first step in delivering on the President's vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States.”

He added:“If we make enough progress, we'd like to see the law repealed, because you're going to struggle to find people to invest in a country when any in six months, sanctions could come back. We're not there yet. That's premature.”

