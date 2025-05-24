Op Sindoor Outreach: Delegation Meets Russian Leaders; Discusses Collective Fight Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, May 24 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi held a productive interaction with Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of Russia and Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS), discussing global security changes and collaborative efforts in fighting terrorism.

The delegation is a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and the continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

"Honoured to engage in a constructive dialogue with Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of Russia & Director of RISS, along with MPs as part of our parliamentary delegation. We discussed global security challenges and the collective fight against terrorism," Kanimozhi posted on X on Saturday.

The delegation also held discussions at the Federation Council of Russia with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, and fellow Senators, reaffirming India's firm resolve in combating terrorism and strong commitment to global peace.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal; former Ambassador of India to France and Monaco Jawed Ashraf; and f ormer Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

"Joined MPs Kanimozhi, Rajeev Rai, Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, and Ambassador Manjeev Puri for a significant dialogue at the Federation Council of Russia with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, and fellow Senators. India reiterated its unwavering stand against terrorism and its deep commitment to global peace," Ashok Mittal posted on X.

In continuation of India's sustained fight against terrorism, the parliamentarians had a number of engagements on Friday, including with the two Houses of the Russian Parliament and think tank, said the Embassy of India in Moscow.

"The delegation had a meeting with Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma, and interacted with Members of the State Duma. The Indian delegation underlined the imperative of collective action against terrorism, including the need for credible international mechanisms to deny safe havens, financing, and political justification to terrorist entities," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a statement.

"The delegation then met Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and held extensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global developments, with emphasis on the shared commitment to a multipolar and international order. The Indian side reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and stressed that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail," the statement added.

These high-level interactions reaffirm the shared commitment of India and Russia to intensify cooperation in the fight against terrorism, promote global stability, and further strengthen their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.