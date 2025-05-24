The Ninth Hour Play Performed At 37Th Doha Theatre Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The play "The Ninth Hour" by the Qatar Theatre Troupe was performed Friday at the 37th Doha Theatre Festival.

The play, produced by the Qatar Theatre Troupe, was performed as part of the competing shows at the 37th Doha Theatre Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Theatre Affairs Center, in collaboration with the Qatar Events Center.

The play was performed at the U VENUE Theatre.



The play, written by Maryam Naseer, adapted by dramaturg Ghenam Ghenam, and directed by Mohammed Al Mulla, features Riam Al-Jazaery, Taleb Al-Dous, Mohammed Al Mutawa, Maryam Fahad, and Sameh Al Hajri, along with the chorus, which included Ali Rabsha, Ali Khazami, Ali Kamal Al-Din, Baraa Badawi, Ali Fatoum, Shiraz Lubia, Tima Al-Ghafir, Alia Al Saadi, and Rowan Al Rahiya.

The play depicts a poignant social drama within a family torn between feelings, emotions, and thoughts, between hope, illusion, and nostalgia.

Following the theatrical performance, a practical seminar was held. Director Jamal Al Saqr began by praising the remarkable success of the 37th edition of the festival, reflected in the large audience turnout, the simple, realistic, and profound text, and the director's ability to employ theatrical elements, including scenography, lighting, and music.

He also praised the creative performances of the actors, who skillfully embodied the director's vision.

He also noted the effective use of the choir in the show, making it an essential and expressive element.

In his speech, Mahmoud Al Jarsha lauded the quality of the script, the distinguished performances of the actors, the outstanding directorial vision, and the audience's interaction with the play.

The Doha Theatre Festival, which features the performance of "You Are Invited to a Party" by Tathkar Art Production Company on Saturday, embodies the goals of the Ministry of Culture, which constantly seeks to activate and develop the cultural movement in Qatar by supporting distinguished theatrical performances with diverse artistic orientations and by encouraging Qatari theatre professionals to continue working in all fields of theatrical arts.