Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Belagavi MBBS Student Gang-Raped By Friends In Sangli; Three Arrested

Belagavi MBBS Student Gang-Raped By Friends In Sangli; Three Arrested


2025-05-24 02:01:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai: A third-year MBBS student from Belagavi was allegedly gang-raped by her friends in Sangli, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on May 18 but came to light only recently. Police have arrested three accused, and a court has remanded them to police custody until May 27.

What happened?

On the night of May 18, the victim had gone to watch a movie with her friends around 10 pm. Before the movie, they gathered at one of the friends' apartments. According to police, the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, allegedly spiked the student's drink with an intoxicating substance. Once she lost consciousness, they took advantage of her and committed the assault.

After regaining consciousness, the victim was reportedly threatened by the accused to remain silent. However, she later informed her parents in Belagavi about the incident. Following this, a complaint was filed, and police swiftly arrested the accused.

Officials confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action is being pursued.

MENAFN24052025007385015968ID1109589662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search