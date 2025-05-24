Belagavi MBBS Student Gang-Raped By Friends In Sangli; Three Arrested

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mumbai: A third-year MBBS student from Belagavi was allegedly gang-raped by her friends in Sangli, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on May 18 but came to light only recently. Police have arrested three accused, and a court has remanded them to police custody until May 27.

What happened?

On the night of May 18, the victim had gone to watch a movie with her friends around 10 pm. Before the movie, they gathered at one of the friends' apartments. According to police, the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, allegedly spiked the student's drink with an intoxicating substance. Once she lost consciousness, they took advantage of her and committed the assault.

After regaining consciousness, the victim was reportedly threatened by the accused to remain silent. However, she later informed her parents in Belagavi about the incident. Following this, a complaint was filed, and police swiftly arrested the accused.

Officials confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action is being pursued.