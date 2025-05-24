403
Landmark Conclave On Digital Dignity Held At Asian Law College In Collaboration With ICMEI And Cyber Humane
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 9th May 2025: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Asian Law College, in partnership with Cyber Humane, successfully hosted a high-impact Landmark Conclave on Digital Dignity at the Asian Law College campus. The event brought together top legal minds, cybersecurity experts, diplomats, and educators to address the most pressing concerns of our digital age under the compelling theme:
“Securing the Digital Frontier – Addressing Cyber Threats, Misinformation, and Privacy in the Age of AI, Deepfakes, and Global Surveillance.”
The conclave featured intensive sessions, each focusing on emerging challenges surrounding cybersecurity, ethical digital conduct, misinformation, surveillance technologies, and data privacy. With the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and digital tools, the discussions underscored the urgent need for robust policy frameworks, global cooperation, and public awareness to preserve digital dignity.
The inaugural session was graced by distinguished dignitaries including: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Asian Law College, IPS Deepak Kumar Kedia, who shared critical insights on digital crime and policing, Hon. Justice Rajesh Tondon, who explained judicial perspectives on digital rights, Diplomat IFS Maya Sherman from Israel, who highlighted the global scope of cyber threats, Dr. Pavan Duggal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, who expressed concern over legal preparedness in the face of evolving cyber threats, and Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, Supreme Court of India, who emphasized public responsibility in safeguarding digital dignity.
Dr. Deepika Saini, who delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of Asian Law College, All dignitaries were honoured with commemorative mementos in recognition of their contributions to digital ethics and national dialogue on cyber governance.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked,“As technology reshapes our societies, we must ensure that legal frameworks and ethical standards evolve at the same pace. This conclave is a step toward creating awareness, facilitating dialogue, and driving action to uphold the dignity of individuals in digital spaces.”
The inaugural session was followed by three high-powered panel discussions featuring industry experts, thought leaders, and a skilled moderator. These sessions explored topics such as regulatory frameworks, cyber hygiene, AI accountability, and the future of digital rights, laying a solid foundation for long-term discourse and policy recommendations.
The conclave was widely appreciated for its timeliness, relevance, and impactful deliberations-setting a new benchmark in legal and digital thought leadership
Company :-ICMEI
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
