Researchers In The UK And India Are Collaborating To Tackle The Urgent Issue Of Antibiotic Overprescription By Dentists
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 23rd, 2025: Antibiotics play a crucial role in treating infectious diseases, but their effectiveness is diminishing globally as microbes adapt and develop resistance. The University of Leeds is leading international efforts to combat the rise of these so-called 'superbugs'. In South Asia alone, deaths directly linked to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are projected to reach 11.8 million between 2025 and 2050. One of the key drivers of this crisis is the unnecessary prescription of antibiotics for conditions like toothache. In response, the University of Leeds has partnered with the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) in Chennai to launch a pilot community engagement study focused on dental practitioners.
PhD researcher Dr Aarthi Bhuvaraghan engaged local dentists in the study, providing them with a desk guide and a continuing professional development (CPD) module. Following this intervention, participants showed improved understanding and a readiness to change their prescribing habits. "Having practised in both the UK and India, I recognised the scale of the problem and the lack of action being taken," she said. "It's hard to place blame on dental practitioners when they're unaware of the harm being caused - but we're optimistic that behaviour can change." The CPD module is currently being digitised and will soon be freely accessible via the Indian Dental Association's website. This initiative forms the foundation of Dr Bhuvaraghan's PhD research at the University of Leeds' School of Dentistry.
Professor Dr S. Bhuminathan, Registrar at Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, said, "As a dental practitioner, I have seen firsthand how the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are often underestimated, and how the critical role dentists can play in combating this issue is frequently overlooked. Dr Aarthi Bhuvaraghan's research has powerfully exposed the widespread misuse of antibiotics in India, as well as the absence of clear national or local guidelines for dental practice. More importantly, her work has significantly raised awareness among dental professionals, contributing to better clinical practice and improved patient safety. With her support, we are now working towards embedding antimicrobial stewardship into the undergraduate dental curriculum."
Dr Bhuvaraghan is supported by a multidisciplinary team at the University of Leeds, including Professor John Walley and Dr Rebecca King from the Nuffield Centre for International Health and Development, and Dr Vishal Aggarwal, Clinical Associate Professor in Acute Dental Care and Chronic Pain at the School of Dentistry. In collaboration with BIHER, the team aims to develop additional teaching and training modules tailored to the Indian dental curriculum. They are also actively seeking funding to expand the programme to other regions across India.
Dr Vishal Aggarwal, Dr Bhuvaraghan's primary supervisor and Visiting Professor at BIHER, said, "Dr Bhuvaraghan's important work is now ready to be tested in other regions and countries facing similar challenges. Through our collaboration with partners in India, we have an opportunity to influence global policy on antibiotic use in dentistry."
Dr Aggarwal played a key role in establishing this partnership, securing support through the University of Leeds' International Research Mobilisation Award (2018) and the International Strategy Fund (2023). He has delivered lectures on pain intervention at BIHER's dental school and has worked to raise awareness among medical students about the link between oral health and systemic diseases.
In February 2025, the University of Leeds and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) in India jointly hosted the third International Health and Research Conference, uniting global experts, academics, and professionals to foster innovation and collaboration in healthcare and medical research. Among the keynote speakers was Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, who highlighted the vital role of international partnerships in advancing health sciences.
According to Professor West, "By collaborating with our educational and healthcare partners in India, our researchers are showing remarkable commitment and innovation in addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance. These international partnerships are essential for deepening our understanding of how health systems can be strengthened at the community and population levels to deliver better healthcare outcomes."
About the University of Leeds:
The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. We are renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research. We are the 4th most targeted university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers report, The Graduate Market in 2024).
We are a values-driven university, and we harness our expertise in research and education to help shape a better future for humanity, working through collaboration to tackle inequalities, achieve societal impact and drive change.
