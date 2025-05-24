Artist Supanova Slom Drops His New Single 'M.R.E (Meditate Radiate Elevate)' Featuring Londrell, Lalah Delia & Elle E.D

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Popular international recording artist SupaNova Slom has released his newest track "M.R.E (Meditate Radiate Elevate) ," featuring Londrell, Lalah Delia, and Elle E.D. Officially dropped on May 15th, the new single marks the first release from his much-awaited next album, "Apocalypse'X.""M.R.E" invites listeners on a transforming audio trip based on ideas of self-discovery, inner power, and holistic wellness, hence inspiring them to come back to themselves, access their inner strength, and ascend to their maximum potential. This song by SupaNova, which is musically vibrant and spiritually uplifting, reveals its changing artistic vision and provides a unique and very spiritual experience.A Deeper Message Behind the Songs"M.R.E" combines conscious hip-hop with spiritual introspection, so providing a relevant message of empowerment, resilience, and self-mastery with a fundamental theme urging listeners to go back to their inner selves and release their greatest potential.SupaNova claims, "This single is an offering of encouragement to meditate, radiate positivity, and elevate consciousness." It's about using your inner power to be the greatest version of yourself.Drawing from a Strong PastSupaNova Slom's most recent work is a logical progression of his musical and personal path. This new album emphasizes his identity as a "hip-hop medicine man" following ventures such "Love in the Mid of Chaos"-an experimental homage to his musical hero Prince-and "Supa Mega," which signified a return to his hip-hop beginnings.Signaling a full-circle point in his artistic development and a closer fit with his dedication to using music as a tool for healing and empowerment, "Apocalypse'X" will be his first complete hip-hop and rap production since 2015's "Mothership Music."Sacred Collaborations and Healing Frequencies"M.R.E" has soulful contributions from Elle E.D, Londrell, and Lalah Delia-well-known personalities in the holistic and therapeutic communities-produced by Devine Evans. Their combined efforts produce a sound experience meant to inspire, uplift, and resonate with wellness warriors all around.The album extends the project's reach into the core of the conscious music movement by including more collaborations with wellness artist Lizzy Jeff and conscious hip-hop luminaries Red Pillar and Blue Pillar.SupaNova's longtime production partner, Entrfied The God of Sound, also plays a key role in shaping the album's vibrant and layered sonic landscape.Empowering Wellness WarriorsAs a combat veteran, holistic wellness advocate, and healer, SupaNova dedicates this project to those working daily to heal themselves and uplift their communities. His music acts as a rallying cry for Spiritual Warriors and Wellness Warriors, emphasizing that real power comes from within."My goal is for the audience to be nourished and hyped up to fight for the best quality of life," says SupaNova. "Look inside, tap your power, and bring it forth.”Expanding the MissionThrough The HekaH Music Group, the release of "M.R.E" will be supported with stunning visuals, interactive online holistic events, and eventually live performances that combine music with wellness experiences.SupaNova envisions this album as a gateway to expanding his influence into film, comics, and new storytelling platforms-all centred around the theme of healing, resilience, and self-empowerment.To stream M.R.E (Meditate Radiate Elevate) by SupaNova visit:About SupaNova SlomRenowned artist, holistic healer, and champion of wellness and self-mastery, SupaNova Slom, who was greatly inspired by his mother, Queen Afua, a famous holistic health practitioner, has dedicated his career to combining hip-hop, wellness, and empowerment into one strong voice.Author of the best-selling books The Remedy (revised currently as“The Holistic Remedy”) and Man Heal Thyself, he still guides men and women all around by means of his healing techniques, detox programmes, and wellness projects. SupaNova Slom motivates people to awaken their inner strength, recover their health, and represent resilience by means of his music, writing, and public speaking.To learn more visit:

