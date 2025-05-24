Our Desire Is To Win Champions League Trophy, Says Inter Assistant Coach
Although a largely rotated Inter squad secured a 2–0 victory over Como on Friday, last season's Scudetto winners couldn't defend their title as Napoli clinched the championship with a 2–0 win over Cagliari.
Speaking on behalf of suspended head coach Simone Inzaghi, Farris urged the team to quickly move past the disappointment and focus fully on the decisive clash with PSG on June 1.
"The mood is that of a team that has done its duty. It's a shame because it's been a long journey, and we've had to let the title slip away," Farris told reporters.
"But we're sportsmen, and we congratulate Napoli. Their players are very strong, and we wish them all the best.
"But football gives you the immediate opportunity to go and chase a dream. This year, we've had an extraordinary Champions League campaign, and our desire and determination is to go and win this trophy."
Farris justified Inter's choice to rest key players including forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.
"We fielded a competitive team. Congratulations to Como and (coach Cesc) Fabregas for their work. Our thinking was not to risk any players, a rotation was planned, which is what happened," he said.
"We thought we could get the result while keeping the players in the best possible condition for Munich."
Farris also emphasised the squad's confidence, highlighting their resilience throughout a tough season in which they defeated several of Europe's top sides.
"I've been there, Simone (Inzaghi) has been there, we know what is like. We can't forget that we've faced City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona this season," he said.
"We're going to live for whatever happens. We have technical leaders who will guide the dressing room in trying to live this great dream," Farris added.
