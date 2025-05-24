Farah Khan Wishes Husband Shirish Kunder On B’Day, Says ‘Stay Weird’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) On her husband's 52nd birthday on Saturday, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan celebrated Shirish Kunder's uniqueness by calling him a“limited edition”. She wished him a happy birthday and encouraged him to stay weird because she loves him exactly as he is.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring Shirish and their triplets son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya. She even posted a throwback picture from their marriage.

For the caption, a quirky Farah wrote:“Being called 'weird' is like being a Limited Edition.. it just means you're something people don't see often! so happy birthday @shirishkunder stay weird! We love you just the way you are.”

Farah and Shirish got married in 2004. They welcomed their triples following an in vitro procedure in 2008.

Talking about Shirish, he worked as an electronics engineer for four years before changing profession. He turned to direction with his debut film, Jaan-E-Mann starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta.

He was a co-producer of Tees Maar Khan, along with Twinkle Khanna and Ronnie Screwvala, for which he also co-wrote with his brother Ashmith Kunder. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna.

Shirsh's second directorial venture was Joker starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Shreyas Talpade. His third directorial venture was an 18-minute short film titled Kriti, a psychological thriller, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma.

Talking about his fourth directorial venture, it was a Netflix Original Film titled Mrs Serial Killer, a crime thriller, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the main lead roles, while Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan makes her acting debut in the film.

Meanwhile, Farah is currently seen doing YouTube vlogs with celebrities and their favourite dishes. Recently, she visited actress Sonali Bendre's house, where they cooked a flavorful Kashmiri Gucchi Pulao.