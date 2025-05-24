Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights By One Month
According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the PCAA, the restriction applies to all aircraft registered in India, operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights. The airspace closure will remain in effect until June 23, 2025.
The ban was initially imposed on April 24, 2025.– NNN-APP
