Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights By One Month


2025-05-24 12:04:48
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 24 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on all Indian flights by one month, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced, yesterday.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the PCAA, the restriction applies to all aircraft registered in India, operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights. The airspace closure will remain in effect until June 23, 2025.

The ban was initially imposed on April 24, 2025.– NNN-APP

