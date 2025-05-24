South Africa, Tanzania Research Funders Sign Landmark Mou To Deepen Bilateral Scientific Cooperation

RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), May 24 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa's National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening and expanding their scientific partnership.

This agreement was signed during the 13th Annual Meeting of the Global Research Council (GRC), which was hosted by Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in collaboration with the Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) this week.

According to the NRF, this new MoU establishes a strategic framework for enhanced cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, including the social sciences and humanities.

Rooted in principles of equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit, it marks a significant milestone in a long-standing relationship that has fostered impactful collaboration between the two institutions.

This move recognises the importance of science, technology, and innovation (STI) and its strong systems in promoting the growth and competitiveness of national economies and thereby improving the socio-economic standards of life in both countries.

Both the research funders have agreed that the MoU will serve as a reflection of their mutual intention to cooperate, coordinate, and combine their resources, experience, and expertise to effectively execute their mandates.

CEO of the NRF, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, said this partnership reaffirms the NRF's commitment to advancing scientific excellence and innovation through strategic continental partnerships.

“With COSTECH, we are not only strengthening bilateral research cooperation but building shared capabilities that will benefit both our societies in areas critical to sustainable development,” said Nelwamondo.

The bilateral partnership between the NRF and COSTECH began following an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011.

In 2012, the two organisations jointly launched a call for collaborative research proposals, resulting in the co-funding of 15 projects across priority areas such as health, information and communication technology (ICT), palaeontology, nanomaterials, and agricultural value addition.

This programme facilitated collaboration among 54 research institutions, including four outside Africa and led to the training of 11 doctoral and seven postdoctoral students, alongside 27 peer-reviewed publications.

It also enabled mobility exchanges for over 30 researchers and academics.

“This MoU reflects the spirit of mutual respect and shared purpose that defines the relationship between COSTECH and the NRF.

“Together, we are co-creating knowledge, advancing innovation, and jointly addressing the development challenges and opportunities that our countries and the broader region face,” said Director General of COSTECH, Dr Amos Nungu.

In addition to bilateral efforts, both the NRF and COSTECH are active partners in regional and multilateral initiatives.

COSTECH hosts two OR Tambo Africa Research Chairs at Sokoine University of Agriculture and the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology.

It has also participated in joint initiatives under programmes such as the African–Japanese Collaboration (AJ-CORE), the Long-term Europe–Africa Water-Energy-Food Nexus (LEAWEF), and the COVID-19 Africa Rapid Grant Fund.

Tanzania also participates in the u'GOOD Research Programme, coordinated by the NRF and implemented in partnership with Foundation Botnar and the Human Sciences Research Council.

In addition, both NRF and COSTECH play an active role in the Global Research Council through participation in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pilot Initiative and contributing to its governance structures.

The MoU provides a platform to co-develop programmes that enhance research excellence, support innovation ecosystems, and contribute to sustainable development across Africa. - NNN- SANEWS