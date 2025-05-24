Shashi Tharoor Says Delegation Will Expose Pakistan’S Terror Support While Sharing India’S Fight

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New Delhi: As the leader of an all-party delegation to partner countries, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that the delegation will share India's stance on terrorism and tell the world how India has been suffering from the past many years.While speaking to media, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared in his remarks that the delegation will pay a visit to the 9/11 memorial in the US. In Guyana, the delegation will participate in the Independence day celebrations and meet the officials.

"We are going there to tell people about our experience, why we did what we did and what would be India's attitude going forward in the future. We will meet people and share what we have been suffering from past so many years", he said.

Tharoor also shared on X a photograph of the members of the delegation and said that others would join en route.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya told media, "The honourable Prime Minister of India has placed on all of us a very important responsibility of communicating to the world India's position on Pakistan emanating terror- zero tolerance against it and why the world needs to take note of this terror establishment, infrastructure that Pakistan has created, because it is not only dangerous for India, but is also a threat to global peace and security." He slammed Pakistan and said,“Since its inception, since its birth, Pakistan has orchestrated a series of terror attacks against India starting with the war of 1947. The most recent Pahalgam attack is a reminder of Pakistan's dastardly and barbaric terror activities that they have unleashed against India. Pakistan has also given safe haven to multiple terror organisations and leaders of these terrorist groups, including Osama bin Laden. It is beyond reasonable doubt to the whole world that Pakistan today is a terror exporting state, and the world needs to take note of this.”

In his concluding remarks, he said, "It is to communicate this all important message against Pakistani terror attacks and also communicate to the world India's message of hope and peace, and India's message of democracy and strength." Tharoor, along with other MPs from Group 5, will visit the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation led by Tharoor also has BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.