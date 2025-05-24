Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Floral Gown; Check Photos

Cannes 2025 : Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut this year, and it was a total blast! Photos from the event are going viral, and she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Alia herself shared photos from Cannes on social media, captioning them, "Hello Cannes." She also tagged L'Oreal Paris, for whom she's a brand ambassador.

The 32-year-old actress chose a soft pastel floral gown with stunning embroidery and a classic silhouette. She looked like an absolute angel!

Alia attended the screening of Kelly Reichardt's Hollywood film 'The Mastermind,' which premiered at the festival on May 23rd.

Back to Alia, people can't take their eyes off her Cannes look. The comment section is flooded with compliments.

One user commented, "She's so gorgeous and stunning." Another wrote, "Proud of you, my queen." And another, "We are all so proud of you."

Another user exclaimed, "How can someone be so effortlessly beautiful?" Others chimed in with "OMG! So beautiful" and "You look gorgeous in this gown. Thanks for posting."

There were rumors that Alia might cancel her Cannes debut due to India-Pakistan tensions. However, she arrived on May 23rd, putting all speculation to rest.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2024 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which was a disaster. Her upcoming films include 'Alpha' and 'Love and War,' which are currently in production.