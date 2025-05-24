Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heavy Rains To Lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Karaikal; IMD Issues Red Alert

2025-05-24 12:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While summer heat scorches Tamil Nadu, with temperatures exceeding 100°F in some places, rain has brought some relief.

Since February, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scorching heat. With the onset of summer, people avoided going out during the day. The temperature crossed 100°F in many districts.

Since the start of the hottest part of summer, rain in many districts has brought down temperatures. However, yesterday, six places in Tamil Nadu recorded temperatures above 100°F.

A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 kmph) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36°C, and the minimum around 29°C.

