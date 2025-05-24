Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Early Monsoon Brings Rainfall; Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather: Rohini karte is usually scorching hot, but not this time. Current weather updates suggest summer is over, and the rainy season has begun. The meteorological department predicts rain throughout the month.

The southwest monsoon is arriving early this year. It's expected to hit the Kerala coast in two days and spread across the country. The monsoon is expected to enter the Telugu states in the first week of June. However, due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclone in the Arabian Sea, heavy rains are expected before then.

The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclone, and there's a chance it could become a full-blown storm. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala over the next few days. This cyclone will also impact the Telugu states, bringing heavy rains.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Telangana until the 27th of this month. Rain is expected today (Saturday) in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, and Nagar Kurnool districts. Narnul in Mahbubnagar district received the highest rainfall yesterday (Friday) at 12.5 cm.

In Andhra Pradesh, rain is expected in Alluri, Manyam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Eluru districts. Moderate rainfall is expected in Anakapalli, West Godavari, NTR, and Rayalaseema districts. Widespread rain is expected across AP from the second week of June with the arrival of the monsoon.