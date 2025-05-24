5 Must-Try Dishes At The Best Indian Railway Stations For Food Lovers

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)A journey through the unique flavors found at Indian railway stations. From Howrah's rasgulla to Ajmer's kachori, discover where to find the most delicious food.

Indian Railways offers a unique travel experience, and a big part of that is the tasty food at stations. Some stations are known for their special dishes. People even stop there just for the food. Next time you travel by train, check out these stations – some flavors are best enjoyed on a journey. Let's look at 5 railway stations where the food can make your trip memorable.

Howrah Junction (West Bengal)

Kolkata's Howrah Station is not just busy, it's known for Bengali food. Fresh rasgulla, sandesh, and mach-bhat (fish-rice) are specialties. If you love Bengali sweets and fish, Howrah Station is a must-visit.

Mathura Junction (Uttar Pradesh)

Mathura is synonymous with peda. Famous as prasad, its freshness and purity are unmatched. The aroma of sweetness greets you. Besides peda, try the lassi and kachori.

Vijayawada Junction (Andhra Pradesh)

If you like spicy food, Vijayawada Station is your next food stop. From idli-vada to dosa and pulihora, enjoy South Indian flavors. Don't miss the filter coffee.

Ajmer Junction (Rajasthan)

Ajmer Junction is known for its hot onion kachori. This spicy snack is popular. Also try ghevar, mawa kachori, and dal-bati-churma for a taste of Rajasthan.

Itarsi Junction (Madhya Pradesh)

Itarsi Station is famous for its simple but tasty poha. Served with coriander, lemon, and sev, it's a great breakfast. Don't forget the jaljeera.