Pankaj Tripathi To Triptii Dimri: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Stole The Show In Supporting Roles

Deepika Padukone played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film 'Jawan'. Deepika received a lot of love for her small role.

Aishwarya Rai appeared in a cameo role in the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. However, her role became very famous.

Pankaj Tripathi has stolen the limelight with his comedic timing in films like 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi', 'Stree', and 'Stree 2'.

Tripti Dimri appeared in the film 'Animal'. She was much loved in this film, even earning the nickname 'Bhabhi 2'.

Salman Khan stole the limelight in just a short time in the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Mouni Roy played the villain in 'Brahmastra'. However, Mouni stole the limelight in a short span of time.