Op Sindoor Outreach: Delegation In Japan Highlights India's 'New Normal' In Fight Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, May 24 (IANS) The all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha held interactions with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic circles at India House in Tokyo conveying India's firm stance of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

The delegation is a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The Indian parliamentarians also highlighted Operation Sindoor as India's 'new normal' against cross-border terror attacks.

"All-Party Delegation of Members of Parliament led by Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic spheres and conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism at a dinner hosted by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George at India House," Embassy of India in Japan posted on X on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, in a focused and lively press engagement held in Tokyo, the Jha-led parliamentarians briefed the local media on India's 'new normal' against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all parties' resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

They also interacted with the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League in Tokyo, conveying India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

During the talks, the Japanese side, led by league chairman Yasutoshi Nishimura, expressed full support for India's resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The Indian delegation also held a meeting with Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, building on the momentum of Nukaga's recent visit to India, where he expressed Japan's full support for India's fight against terrorism.

Nukaga reiterated his support for India's unified national resolve to combat terrorism.

The parliamentarians earlier interacted with Minoru Kihara, Former Defence Minister of Japan, and Shinako Tsuchiya, the Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), reiterating India's strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism.

The delegation also met Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice, highlighting India's unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms.

Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Furthermore, the Indian delegation actively engaged with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Indian Embassy, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism.

"Proactive engagement by the All-Party Delegation from India with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Embassy of India in Japan reaffirms India's unwavering national resolve against terrorism. United in voice, firm in action," the Embassy said.

Their ongoing visit marked the beginning of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism, including the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack.