“Just read‭ ‬The Bitcoin Standard‭.‬”‭ ‬That was the advice I got two years ago when I told someone I was having trouble grasping exactly why anyone would invest in Bitcoin‭. ‬I knew I was being called to learn about it‭, ‬but I had real trouble putting it all together‭. ‬Thrilled to finally have some direction‭, ‬I immediately ordered Palestinian-Jordanian journalist Saifedean Ammous's book‭. ‬That moment marked the beginning of my journey into understanding Bitcoin‭ ‬–‭ ‬and that paperback remains one of the most fascinating I've ever read‭.‬

Recently‭, ‬I ran into a friend's husband at the coffee shop in my building‭. ‬In the course of our conversation‭, ‬he said he was crypto-curious‭. ‬He'd been listening to podcasts and watching YouTube videos‭, ‬but he was still pretty confused‭ ‬–‭ ‬understandably so‭. ‬He admitted he was too embarrassed to ask basic questions‭ ‬–‭ ‬starting with‭ ‬“why”‭. ‬I was seriously impressed with him‭: ‬this kind of humble expression of curiosity is all too rare‭ ‬

these days‭. ‬

I told him about‭ ‬The Bitcoin Standard‭ ‬and when he said he'd definitely read it‭, ‬I ran upstairs and grabbed my copy‭. ‬I've recommended it many times before‭, ‬but this was the first time someone actually seemed ready to dive in‭.‬

I loved this book so much that in December‭, ‬I made sure to get a pass to the‭ ‬Bitcoin MENA‭ ‬conference in Abu Dhabi just to see Ammous speak‭. ‬He's sold more than a million books worldwide‭. ‬After‭ ‬The Bitcoin Standard‭ ‬in 2018‭, ‬he released‭ ‬The Fiat Standard‭ ‬in 2021‭. ‬At the conference‭, ‬he was talking about his latest‭: ‬The Gold Standard‭: ‬An Alternative Economic History of the Twentieth Century‭, ‬which is out this month‭. ‬It's a piece of economic fiction imagining a world where the gold standard was never dropped‭ ‬-‭ ‬and where money still meant something‭.‬

Ammous's writing is essential for anyone setting out‭, ‬I think‭, ‬because of the way he so clearly outlines how little our money means‭ ‬–‭ ‬and how easily it can be manipulated‭. ‬Whether it's clipping silver coins or the earliest forms of counterfeiting‭, ‬once you see it‭, ‬you can't unsee it‭. ‬

The Bitcoin Standard‭ ‬is more than just a book‭; ‬it's an essential‭, ‬revered text that offers a wide-angle view of Bitcoin's place in the modern financial system‭. ‬Ammous's insights into the flaws of fiat currency‭ ‬–‭ ‬money‭ ‬–‭ ‬and the benefits of a digital asset like Bitcoin are both enlightening and practical‭. ‬For anyone considering investing in Bitcoin‭ ‬–‭ ‬or just‭, ‬like my friend‭, ‬trying to wrap their head around the‭ ‬“why”‭ ‬behind it‭ ‬–‭ ‬I can't think of a better place to begin‭. ‬

Here are a few of the reasons Ammous is all-in on calling Bitcoin the soundest money around‭:‬

Ammous argues that Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21‭ ‬million coins makes it the first truly scarce digital asset‭ ‬-‭ ‬immune to debasement by governments or central banks‭. ‬He makes a compelling case for how tempting it's been throughout history for empires to chip away at their currencies when it serves them‭. ‬His critique of fiat currencies points directly to inflation‭, ‬enabled by endless money printing and political interference‭.‬

Bitcoin operates independently of any government or central authority‭. ‬That gives individuals full sovereignty over their wealth‭, ‬reducing the risk of confiscation or censorship‭. ‬There's no bank to go to and no middleman deciding if‭ ‬–‭ ‬or‭ ‬when‭ ‬–‭ ‬you can access your money‭.‬

Drawing on Austrian economics‭, ‬Ammous argues that sound money encourages long-term thinking that values future rewards over short-term consumption‭. ‬He backs this up by going back to the gold standard era‭, ‬where economic stability and growth were the norm‭. ‬Bitcoin holders‭, ‬he has observed‭, ‬tend to be savers precisely because they expect appreciation‭. ‬And that helps them think twice‭ ‬before spending unnecessarily‭. ‬

Ammous predicts that Bitcoin could serve as a new international monetary standard‭, ‬much like gold did in the past‭. ‬And while it's not there yet‭, ‬it's edging in that direction‭. ‬Individuals‭, ‬family offices‭, ‬companies‭, ‬universities and even some nation-states are beginning to consider Bitcoin as part of their reserve strategy‭. ‬His thesis seems more credible with every passing month‭.‬

Gold is heavy‭, ‬needs secure storage‭, ‬and is tricky to exchange‭. ‬Ammous highlights how Bitcoin‭, ‬by contrast‭, ‬is portable‭, ‬divisible‭, ‬and easy to transfer‭. ‬Cross-border transactions can be settled in minutes‭, ‬without banks or intermediaries‭. ‬On the blockchain‭, ‬everything is transparent and traceable‭.‬

If you're confused about what's going on with this so-called‭ ‬“digital gold”‭, ‬I can't think of a better place to start than with‭ ‬The Bitcoin Standard‭. ‬It gives you the‭ ‬“why”‭ ‬of Bitcoin before you even think about the‭ ‬“how”‭.‬

Just one thing‭: ‬you're going to need to order your own copy‭. ‬I already gave mine away‭.‬

