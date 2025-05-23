Experts Urge Strategic Alignment Of Africa's Development Goals With Multilateral Trading System

MENAFN - IANS) Addis Ababa, May 24 (IANS) Experts and policymakers have emphasised the need to ensure the strategic alignment between Africa's continental development targets and the multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This came during the 11th African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL) Forum, held at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from Thursday to Friday, under the theme "International Law, WTO Reform, and Implementation of the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area)."

The forum brought together African officials in charge of trade, development, planning, and foreign affairs, senior officials of the AU, as well as legal experts and trade negotiators across the continent and beyond, reports Xinhua news agency.

They engaged in critical issues, including aligning the AfCFTA with global trade rules under the WTO, protecting African intellectual property and heritage in global markets, and enhancing the legitimacy and inclusivity of WTO decision-making processes.

Hajer Gueldich, legal counsel of the AU, stressed the urgent need to reshape Africa's common position in the reform of global trade governance. She emphasised the vital imperative of promoting an inclusive decision-making process in global trade governance, while also fostering continental and international cooperation to achieve an equitable global trade order.

According to the AU, this year's edition of the forum comes at a "defining moment for Africa" as the AfCFTA enters its operational phase and WTO reform gains momentum on the international stage.

Noting that the rules governing world commerce are often developed without Africa's adequate participation, eventually pushing African countries to adapt rather than lead, Kevin Ndjimba, chairperson of the AUCIL, underscored the need to exert coordinated efforts to augment Africa's voice in multilateral trade negotiations.

Ndjimba further called for enhanced continental solidarity in the face of emerging global and regional challenges. He emphasised the urgent need to harmonise policy and legal frameworks that will facilitate regional integration and eliminate barriers to the movement of goods, services, and people across Africa.

According to the AU, in an era when Africa's internal market is coming to life and the world's trading order is in flux, the meeting outcomes promise to anchor Africa's aspirations in a robust legal framework. Established in 2009 as an independent advisory organ of the AU, the AUCIL advises the pan-African bloc on matters concerning international law.