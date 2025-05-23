Brazilian Business Council Launched In Dubai

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian Business Council in the United Arab Emirates was launched on Friday (23) in Dubai. The council is supported by the(ABCC ) and aims to promote the exchange of experiences among companies operating in the country, as well as foster dialogue between Brazilian representatives and Emirati institutions, and encourage Brazilian investment in the Gulf nation.

The launch event was attended by representatives of companies already established in or connected to the business environment of the UAE, such as JBS, Alpargatas, Tropicool, Açaí Spot, and BRF Foods. Also present were investment promotion agencies like Invest SP, from the São Paulo state government, as well as supporters such as the ABCC and the Brazilian Embassy in the UAE, represented at the event by Ambassador Sidney Romeiro.

The chairman of the Council is Brazilian businessman Omar Hamaoui. A descendant of Lebanese immigrants, he moved to Dubai in the early 2000s, where he founded Engeprot, a company operating in the construction sector that has contributed to projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and the Dubai Design District, among other locations. More recently, he has also started working with a commodities trading company.

Rafael Solimeo (L), Omar Hamaoui, and Sidney Romeiro: another step in strengthening Brazil-UAE relations

In his speech, Hamaoui recalled that during his time in the UAE, he has supported the arrival of various Brazilian professionals and companies.“This council's launch is a milestone in strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Brazil and the UAE, a relationship that has thrived since diplomatic ties were established in 1974,” he said.

The head of the ABCC's office in Dubai, Rafael Solimeo, said the council has three main goals: to give a voice to the Brazilian business community, to open doors to real business opportunities, and to drive the exchange of people and ideas. In addition, it will focus on representing the interests of Brazilian companies, fostering connection and engagement by“turning dialogue into action.”

“The ABCC is fully committed to this mission. To all founding members, thank you. Let's move forward together-with purpose, unity, and bold ambition,” he said during his presentation at the event.

After the launch event, Solimeo told ANBA that the goal of the Business Council is to help Brazilian companies already in the Emirates grow and develop through activities and the exchange of information.

“Brazil is known for its beaches, cultures, and sports, but Brazil is also a country with huge companies and a very developed and strong industry,” Solimeo said, mentioning companies like JBS and BRF from the food sector, Embraer from aerospace, Alpargatas from fashion, and companies that aren't giants but stand out for“bringing Brazil” to that market, such as Açaí Spot.

He thanked Dubai Chambers for providing the space for the launch and future council meetings, which will be held monthly, as well as for supporting its creation. The council starts with 20 founding members, eight advisors, Hamaoui as chairman, and Solimeo himself as secretary-general.

Read more:

BRICS could broaden Brazil-UAE ties

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSupplied

The post Brazilian Business Council launched in Dubai appeared first on ANBA News Agency .