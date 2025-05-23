The Prosecutor's Office Finds 146 Sanitation Authority Vehicles In Juan Díaz, Panama

The Prosecutor's Office Finds 146 Sanitation Authority Vehicles In Juan Díaz, Panama -
AAUD administrator Ovil Moreno revealed that, during the pandemic, the entity lost 148 vehicles, including trucks, cars, and sedans. He also explained that audits conducted in recent months revealed a significant shortage of $1.8 million in the institution's warehouse. According to Moreno, the last formal inventory of AAUD assets and resources dates back to 2018, and their actual status has not been reviewed since then. The investigation continues as the prosecutor's office and other relevant authorities analyze the extent of the alleged corruption within the agency responsible for urban and residential cleaning in the country.
