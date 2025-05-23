Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Prosecutor's Office Finds 146 Sanitation Authority Vehicles In Juan Díaz, Panama -

2025-05-23 11:04:53
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, under the direction of prosecutor Adela Cedeño, conducted a search warrant at a yard located in Llano Bonito, Juan Díaz, where a total of 146 vehicles belonging to the Urban and Residential Cleaning Authority (AAUD) were found. These vehicles had been reported missing in a recent audit report. This diligence was part of the investigation into the alleged commission of the crime of embezzlement against the AAUD. Prosecutor Cedeño stated that the Public Prosecutor's Office has a duty to clarify the reported events and take appropriate measures against any potential criminal conduct.

AAUD administrator Ovil Moreno revealed that, during the pandemic, the entity lost 148 vehicles, including trucks, cars, and sedans. He also explained that audits conducted in recent months revealed a significant shortage of $1.8 million in the institution's warehouse. According to Moreno, the last formal inventory of AAUD assets and resources dates back to 2018, and their actual status has not been reviewed since then. The investigation continues as the prosecutor's office and other relevant authorities analyze the extent of the alleged corruption within the agency responsible for urban and residential cleaning in the country.

