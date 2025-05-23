Techmediabreaks Why ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network focused on delivering integrated, AI-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth for its clients.“Through an agile agency network specializing in performance marketing, full-service healthcare marketing, experiential marketing, and technology incubation, ONAR provides best-in-class services to a growing roster of clients worldwide,” reads a recent article discussing the company.“Built on a foundation of innovation and operational excellence, ONAR's vision is to redefine marketing services by leading with technological advancement. ONAR's strategic growth model focuses on growing and acquiring proven agencies under one umbrella to deliver superior service offerings across industries.”

To view the full article, visit

About ONAR Holding Corp.

ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as ONAR Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing and SEO: ONAR's high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing and Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing ONAR's agency clients, battle-tested by its network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN