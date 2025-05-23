Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) Unveils New Exploration Target, Boosting Montauban Project Potential

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) , a fully permitted, pre-production resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production, recently reported the identification of a significant geophysical anomaly in the southwest portion of its Montauban Project in Quebec.“According to a company press release, internal analysis of historical VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey data and drill records has highlighted this area as a high-priority exploration target,” reads a recent article.“The zone, which has not yet been tested by drilling, displays a strong combination of electromagnetic conductivity and magnetic response, a dual signal often associated with buried, sulfide-rich VMS (volcanogenic massive sulfide) deposits. These types of systems are typically high in base and precious metals, including copper, zinc, and gold.”

“The southwest anomaly represents a technically interesting and previously untested zone at Montauban,” said ESGold President Brad Kitchen. He added that while the near-term focus remains on production, the expanded land position and evolving dataset“are beginning to reveal a much broader opportunity... With a growing dataset, disciplined exploration approach, and a pathway to self-funded discovery, ESGold is well positioned to pursue both production and the longer-term potential of the Montauban system,” he said.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

