Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BPQ Celebrates Rabindra Jayanti

2025-05-23 11:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bangiya Parishad Qatar (BPQ) organised Rabindranath Tagore's 165th JanmoJayanti celebration, 'Jayo Hey' with Indian ambassador Vipul as the chief guest.
The event, attended by the Bengali and wider Indian community, featured a tapestry of cultural performances paying homage to the timeless legacy of the legendary poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher and social reformer who was awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature.
From soulful Rabindra Sangeet and graceful Rabindra Nritya to poignant recitations and captivating skits, the programme beautifully reflected the depth and diversity of Tagore's artistic and literary brilliance.
In his address, the envoy commended the community's dedication to cultural preservation and highlighted Tagore's universal appeal through his profound literary contributions such as Gitanjali or Indian National Anthen Jana Gana Mana.
He emphasised how Tagore's messages of humanism, unity, and spiritual depth continue to resonate globally, inspiring
generations beyond borders. BPQ president Saumya Sikdar thanked ambassador Vipul, artists, participants, and attendees.

