PISQ Students Shine In Blyth Video-Making Competition

2025-05-23 11:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three students from Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ)'s Girls' Wing won first place in the Blyth Academy Video Making Competition held under the theme 'Discover Qatar'.
Eshaal Imran won first prize in junior category, while Javeria Sarfraz and Tasmia Ali topped the senior category. Their videos captured Qatar's culture, beauty, and diversity, reflecting a deep understanding of both creative media and national identity.
The students were guided and mentored by Aftab Alam and Mahjabeen Baloch. Principal Ch Muhammad Afzal hosted a special award ceremony, where the achievers were honoured with certificates. He lauded their commitment, discipline, and the balance they maintained between academics and co-curricular excellence.
The principal emphasised that these successes embody the school's vision to nurture talent in every field-from athletic excellence to digital storytelling-fostering well-rounded students who contribute positively to both national and global communities.

