403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rayyan, Gharafa Set For Thrilling Amir Cup Final
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa will battle for glory in the final of the 53rd edition of the Amir Cup Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium, with both sides chasing Qatar's most prestigious football title - and a direct berth to next season's AFC Champions League Elite.
Gharafa are aiming for their eighth Amir Cup triumph, while Rayyan will be seeking their seventh. According to the Qatar Football Association's allocation, the Amir Cup winner will join league champions Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, with league runners-up Al Duhail heading to the play-off round.
Saturday's final marks the seventh time these two powerhouses meet in an Amir Cup final since their first showdown in 1996. Both teams have won three of the previous six encounters, adding extra edge to what promises to be a tightly contested decider.
Rayyan are appearing in their 19th Amir Cup final, having won six and lost 12. Their last appearance came in 2021, when they lost to Sadd on penalties following a 1–1 draw. Gharafa are contesting their 13th final, with seven titles to their name. Their most recent final came in 2022, where they lost 1–5 to Duhail.
Both teams have had impressive runs to the final. Rayyan staged a dramatic comeback to eliminate Al Duhail in the quarter-finals, recovering from 0–2 down to force a 2–2 draw and win 5–4 on penalties, before easing past Al Ahli 3–0 in the semi-finals. Gharafa stunned champions Sadd - who have won a record 19 Amir Cup titles - drawing 2–2 and advancing 5–4 on penalties. They then overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Umm Salal 4–2 in the semi-finals.
The final is expected to be closely fought, with both sides demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline throughout the tournament. Al Rayyan will look to Brazilian forward Roger Guedes, the QSL's top scorer with 21 goals, who also leads the Amir Cup scoring charts with four. He will be supported by Paraguayan striker Adam Bareiro, Egypt international Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, and goalkeeper Sami Habib, who has impressed in recent rounds.
Portuguese coach Artur Jorge, who took charge of Rayyan in January, has overseen a significant turnaround.“Playing in the Amir Cup final is an extra motivation to fight for victory,” Jorge said in the pre-match press conference Friday.“We must outperform a strong and stubborn Gharafa side. I trust my players and we are capable of winning this title and bringing joy to our fans. What matters is that we give everything. The pressure is high, but we aim to turn that to our advantage.”
Jorge also praised Guedes:“He's one of the best players in Qatar right now. His experience and quality will be key for us.”
Al Gharafa, meanwhile, boast their own stars including Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi, Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi, Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, and former Real Madrid striker Joselu. Qatari international Mohammed Muntari also played an instrumental role in road to the final.
Coach Pedro Martins is eyeing his first title with the club since taking over three seasons ago.“We are in great condition, and the players are hungry to lift this prestigious trophy,” he said.“After the semi-final, we focused on recovery and preparing a detailed strategy for this match. We respect Al Rayyan - a very strong team - and know it will be a balanced contest.”
Martins brushed off talk of the final being a battle between two Portuguese coaches.“This is not about me versus Artur Jorge - it's about the players. They are the ones who will decide the outcome on the pitch. The most important thing is that my team wins and is crowned champion.”
In total, Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa have met 13 times in the Amir Cup, with Al Rayyan winning five, Al Gharafa four, and four matches ending in draws. Al Gharafa have scored 19 goals in those meetings, while Al Rayyan have netted 18. With history, pride, and continental qualification on the line, tonight's final promises to be a classic.
Gharafa are aiming for their eighth Amir Cup triumph, while Rayyan will be seeking their seventh. According to the Qatar Football Association's allocation, the Amir Cup winner will join league champions Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, with league runners-up Al Duhail heading to the play-off round.
Saturday's final marks the seventh time these two powerhouses meet in an Amir Cup final since their first showdown in 1996. Both teams have won three of the previous six encounters, adding extra edge to what promises to be a tightly contested decider.
Rayyan are appearing in their 19th Amir Cup final, having won six and lost 12. Their last appearance came in 2021, when they lost to Sadd on penalties following a 1–1 draw. Gharafa are contesting their 13th final, with seven titles to their name. Their most recent final came in 2022, where they lost 1–5 to Duhail.
Both teams have had impressive runs to the final. Rayyan staged a dramatic comeback to eliminate Al Duhail in the quarter-finals, recovering from 0–2 down to force a 2–2 draw and win 5–4 on penalties, before easing past Al Ahli 3–0 in the semi-finals. Gharafa stunned champions Sadd - who have won a record 19 Amir Cup titles - drawing 2–2 and advancing 5–4 on penalties. They then overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Umm Salal 4–2 in the semi-finals.
The final is expected to be closely fought, with both sides demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline throughout the tournament. Al Rayyan will look to Brazilian forward Roger Guedes, the QSL's top scorer with 21 goals, who also leads the Amir Cup scoring charts with four. He will be supported by Paraguayan striker Adam Bareiro, Egypt international Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, and goalkeeper Sami Habib, who has impressed in recent rounds.
Portuguese coach Artur Jorge, who took charge of Rayyan in January, has overseen a significant turnaround.“Playing in the Amir Cup final is an extra motivation to fight for victory,” Jorge said in the pre-match press conference Friday.“We must outperform a strong and stubborn Gharafa side. I trust my players and we are capable of winning this title and bringing joy to our fans. What matters is that we give everything. The pressure is high, but we aim to turn that to our advantage.”
Jorge also praised Guedes:“He's one of the best players in Qatar right now. His experience and quality will be key for us.”
Al Gharafa, meanwhile, boast their own stars including Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi, Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi, Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson, and former Real Madrid striker Joselu. Qatari international Mohammed Muntari also played an instrumental role in road to the final.
Coach Pedro Martins is eyeing his first title with the club since taking over three seasons ago.“We are in great condition, and the players are hungry to lift this prestigious trophy,” he said.“After the semi-final, we focused on recovery and preparing a detailed strategy for this match. We respect Al Rayyan - a very strong team - and know it will be a balanced contest.”
Martins brushed off talk of the final being a battle between two Portuguese coaches.“This is not about me versus Artur Jorge - it's about the players. They are the ones who will decide the outcome on the pitch. The most important thing is that my team wins and is crowned champion.”
In total, Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa have met 13 times in the Amir Cup, with Al Rayyan winning five, Al Gharafa four, and four matches ending in draws. Al Gharafa have scored 19 goals in those meetings, while Al Rayyan have netted 18. With history, pride, and continental qualification on the line, tonight's final promises to be a classic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment