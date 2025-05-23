Crypto Arena Leads The Way In Sustainability With Reusable Cup Program

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG's Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, CA has become the first major sports and entertainment venue in the U.S. to fully transition to 100 percent reusable drinkware, replacing single-use cups with a system designed to drastically reduce waste. The bright yellow bins throughout the arena's concourse are part of a larger environmental initiative to keep plastics out of landfills.

Since launching the program in 2024 in partnership with r.World, the nation's #1 reuse provider, the arena has already diverted hundreds of thousands of single-use cups.

The reusable cup program is just one component of a larger sustainability push by AEG, which owns the arena that is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

As the WNBA season kicks off and summer events roll in, the arena aims to keep sustainability at the forefront of its operations. With every cup collected, sorted, and reused, Crypto Arena is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future.

See more on Crypto Arena's reusable cup program featured in this Spectrum News 1 article .