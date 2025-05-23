Kimberly-Clark Foundation Awards 30 Bright Futures Scholarships To High School Seniors

MENAFN - 3BL) May 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Kimberly-Clark announced the recipients of its Bright Futures college scholarships, awarding 30 high school seniors from across North America. These students, children of Kimberly-Clark employees, were selected based on their academic achievements, leadership qualities, work experience, and extracurricular activities.

Now in its 33rd year, the Bright Futures program provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, for full-time students attending accredited colleges and universities. Administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, the program has awarded nearly $50 million in scholarships to more than 2,400 students since its inception.

"The Bright Futures scholarship program exemplifies our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and communities, and we are proud to support their journey toward academic and professional success," said Kurt Laufer, Interim President, Kimberly-Clark North America. "We believe in their potential to make a significant impact in the world, and we are excited to see what they will achieve."

The average GPA for this year's Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.98. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wheaton College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.

For more information on this year's award recipients, click here .

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social impact investments that help advance essential care for women and girls on their journeys through puberty and motherhood.