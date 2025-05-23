Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Anand

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand to congratulate her on her recent appointment. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Anand discussed opportunities for collaboration on shared global challenges. Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship and reiterated that both countries must work together to ensure balanced trade, counter the flow of fentanyl, and enhance security, including in the Artic.