Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Venezuelan Opposition Figures

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with five Venezuelan democratic opposition figures who escaped from the Argentine ambassador’s residence in Caracas, where they had been forced to shelter under the protection of the Brazilian government to avoid persecution from the illegitimate Maduro regime. The Secretary commended these leaders for their bravery in the face of Maduro’s relentless repression and tyranny. He expressed his gratitude to all involved in this operation and recognized the tenacity of Maria Corina Machado who remains in Venezuela. Secretary Rubio expressed his concern following the unjustified and arbitrary arrest of opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa and over 70 individuals amid a new wave of repression from the Maduro regime. He also reaffirmed the United States’ support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and the release of all political prisoners, as well as the safe return of arbitrarily detained Americans and other foreign nationals in Venezuela.