Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Barzani

2025-05-23 11:00:47

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Washington, D.C. on May 23. Secretary Rubio and Prime Minister Barzani discussed opportunities to further increase trade and investment between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). The Secretary commended the Prime Minister for finalizing deals with U.S. companies to expand natural gas production in the IKR, which will help Iraq move toward energy independence.

The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed their mutual interest in protecting the rights of religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for a strong and resilient IKR as a foundational pillar of the relationship the United States enjoys with Iraq.

