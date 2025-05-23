India's New Test Era: What To Expect From Squad Announcement For England Tour?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India's Test squad for the England series will be announced today. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement, a new era begins, marked by a new captain, opening pair, and batting lineup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the India squad for the five-match Test series against England today (May 24, Saturday). The chief selector Ajit Agarkar is likely to hold a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to unveil the squad for the England tour, starting on June 20.

The India squad announcement has a lot of buzz and anticipation, given that given that it marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit and Virat retired from the format ahead of the England tour, while Ashwin announced his international retirement in midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after The Gabba Test.

Let's take a look at what to expect from much-anticipated India's Test squad announcement

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Team India will have a new Test captain. There is much excitement and buzz around the new Test captaincy as fans await to see selectors' choice of player to lead Team India through the transition phase. It has been reported that Shubman Gill emerged as the front-runner to take up captaincy duties in the longest format of the game, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah was among contenders for the Test captaincy, but he reportedly opted himself out of the race, given his injury and workload management. The upcoming Test series against England will have added significance as it marks a new chapter in Indian cricket, with a fresh leadership at the helm.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, the selectors and Team India management will have to identify an opening pair for the England conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed to have cemented his place with his impressive performances in the home Test series against England and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the focus will be on who partners him at the top - Where it's experienced KL Rahul, who began his career as top-order batter or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is yet to make his international debut. The openers will have to shoulder responsibility to build India's innings on seaming conditions.

Team India will have a new No.4 batter after Virat Kohli's retirement in Tests. The No.4 spot in the batting order is a crucial spot as he requires a player to have temperament and patience to play long innings while bringing stability to the batting lineup, especially in challenging conditions in England. It was reported that Shubman Gill is likely to take up the No.4 spot as part of the team's transition phase in the longest format of the game. However, it remains to be seen whether the selectors stick with the plan or add players like Sarfaraz Khan or new faces depending on the team balance and conditions.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests, the selectors are expected to add a few new faces into the India squad for the England Tour. The names like Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, and Tanush Kotian have been making buzz as the possible inclusion in the India squad for the five-match Test series against England. As Team India is set into transition phase after retirements of two batting stalwarts from Tests and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket, the inclusion of fresh talent will be key to shaping the new core of Test side.

The selectors and Team India management will have to pick a strong fast bowling combination for the England tour, given the pitch conditions are favourable for the pacers. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj as his likely new ball partner. It was reported that there is uncertainty over Mohammed Shami inclusion in the squad due to fitness concerns. Thus, the focus will be on whether the selectors will back Harshit Rana and Akash Deep or give opportunities to Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj or Arshdeep Singh.

After the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, Team India will have to meticulously consider spin options for the England tour. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to lead the spin attack, with Kuldeep Yadav likely to be his partner. Axar Patel is likely to be picked, but selectors may also look at options like Washington Sundar or Tanush Kotian, given their all-round ability. In England conditions, where spinners will come into play in the second innings, having effective and versatile spin bowling options may prove India's chances in the five-match Test series. The spin bowlers will have to shoulder responsibility that Ashwin carried for over a decade, picking crucial wickets in the middle overs and contributing with the bat when needed.