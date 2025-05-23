UN Chief Denounces 'Cruelest Phase' Of Gaza Conflict

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (NNN-AGENCIES) - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Palestinians in Gaza are“enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict” as Israel ramps up its military offensive.

“For nearly 80 days, Israel blocked the entry of life-saving international aid,” he said in a statement.“The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine.

“The Israeli military offensive is intensifying with atrocious levels of death and destruction.”

Israel resumed major operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire.

Aid began trickling into the Gaza Strip this week for the first time in more than two months, amid condemnation of the Israeli blockade that sparked severe shortages of food and medicine.

But Guterres warned that of almost 400 trucks cleared for entry into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, supplies from only 115 have been able to be collected.

“The needs are massive - and the obstacles are staggering,” he said.“Strict quotas are being imposed on the goods we distribute - along with unnecessary delay procedures.”

“Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law,” Guterres added.“As the occupying power, it must agree to allow and facilitate the aid that is needed.” - NNN-AGENCIES