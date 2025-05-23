National Press Club Statement On Pentagon Restrictions Limiting Press Access

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mike Balsamo issued the following statement on new media restrictions at the Pentagon that threaten transparency and erode public access and accountability:

"The Department of Defense has taken a significant step to restrict long-standing press access to the Pentagon. A new directive sharply limits where journalists can go, requires escorts for routine movement, and curtails opportunities to engage with officials. These changes raise serious concerns about transparency, oversight, and the public's right to know.

For generations, journalists have walked the Pentagon's halls, asking hard questions, documenting history, and helping the public understand the most consequential decisions our government makes. That tradition is now in jeopardy.

Independent, fact-based reporting on the U.S. military isn't a luxury. It is a necessity. It keeps voters informed, strengthens democratic oversight, and sends a clear message to the world that America stands for openness and accountability. Restricting access doesn't protect national security. It undermines public trust.

The updated policy marks a stark departure from long-standing norms that balanced operational security with meaningful press access. By blocking access to common areas, restricting movement without escorts, and complicating basic reporting functions, the Pentagon is making it harder for journalists to do their jobs and easier for power to go unchecked.

We stand with the Pentagon Press Association in urging a swift reversal of this policy. The Pentagon should be working with reporters, not placing obstacles in their path.

The public has a right to know what its military is doing. Journalists who cover national defense must be free to do their jobs without escorts, unnecessary restrictions, or barriers to truth."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. Based in Washington, D.C., the Club has nearly 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization. It hosts newsmakers from around the globe, champions press freedom worldwide through its Press Freedom Center and serves as a hub for journalistic excellence and advocacy.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

