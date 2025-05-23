18 Injured In Knife Attack In Germany's Hamburg, 39-Year-Old Woman Arrested
Four victims are in critical condition and six others are seriously injured, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear.
Police said a 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene. She allowed herself to be arrested without resistance. Police believed after watching video footage that she acted alone. They secured the knife.
"So far we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation," said Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth. "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a post on social media platform X that the news from Hamburg was "shocking."
"My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.
