Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Faces Massive Drone, Missile Attack Amid Machine Gunfire, Eight Injured

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Faces Massive Drone, Missile Attack Amid Machine Gunfire, Eight Injured


2025-05-23 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukraine's capital came under a massive combined drone and missile attack late Friday with explosions and machine gun fire heard throughout the city. Many residents of Kyiv are taking shelter in the underground subway stations, AP reported.

The debris of intercepted missiles and drones fell in at least four city districts, acting head of Kyiv military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram, AP reported.

(This is a developing story)

MENAFN23052025007365015876ID1109589295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search