Info Deptt Condoles Demise Of Former Section Officer Mohammad Sultan Bhat

2025-05-23 08:06:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Officers and Officials of the Joint Directorate of Information, Kashmir, have expressed their sorrow over the passing of Ex-Section Officer Mohammad Sultan Bhat, who tragically passed away this morning after suffering a stroke.

In this regard, a condolence meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shanawaz Bukhari, in his office chamber to pray for the soul of the departed and to show solidarity with the grieving family.

During the meeting, the Joint Director prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to endure this profound loss.

Deputy Director Information & PR, Ahsan ul Haq Chishti, along with Cultural Officer Burhan Hussain, also expressed their condolences regarding the unexpected passing of their former colleague, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extending their sympathies to the mourning family.

Other officials within the department also offered their deepest condolences and prayed to Almighty for highest place of departed soul in Janat ul Firdose.

