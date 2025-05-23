Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ambassador to South Africa, Salem Al-Shalabi, chaired a meeting of ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the Kuwaiti Embassy in the capital, Pretoria.
BERN -- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that professor Huali Wang from China and the Geriatric Healthcare Directorate of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health were awarded His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for the Promotion of Healthy Ageing (2025).
BERN --- Monika Schmutz Kirgoz, Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, expressed great happiness with the political consultations held with the State of Kuwait, describing them as a "fruitful opportunity" to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of joint cooperation.
ANKARA -- US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack said he was appointed as Special Envoy to Syria, to implement President Donald Trump's vision for "a prosperous stable Syria."
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said that he had run out of patience with trade negotiators from the European Union (EU) and has decided to set the tariff on imports at 50 percent starting on June 1. (end) mb
