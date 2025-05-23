Now Accepting Applications: Ihope Genetic Health Clinical Sites

Join iHope Genetic Health

- Sharon TerryDAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance is now accepting applications for new clinical sites to join the iHope Genetic Health (iGH) program, which provides no-cost genomic testing to families from low- and middle-income communities with children suspected of having rare genetic diseases.Application Deadline:Rolling submissions reviewed upon receipt, final deadline June 20, 2025Apply now:iHope Genetic Health at a GlanceFor over a decade, iHope has worked to eliminate barriers to genomic testing by offering clinical genome sequencing (cGS), exome sequencing (cES), and related diagnostics at no cost to families with kids who are undiagnosed. In 2024 alone, nearly 600 children and their families received support through iHope, with a ~50% diagnostic rate. The program is on track to sequence 1,000+ additional children annually in 2025.Clinical sites are essential to this model. Sites identify and refer patients for free cGS or cES, provide informed consent, collect samples, collaborate with assigned labs, and support families post-diagnosis. They also engage in shared learning and case review within the global iHope network. They may be clinics, community or advocacy organizations working with undiagnosed individuals.What Support iHope ProvidesPartner labs receive material support: flow cells, reagents, prep materials, cloud storage, and softwareClinical sites are matched with these labs to ensure access to testing at no cost to the familyNetwork support to share best practices andEligibility and PrioritizationPriority will be given to organizations that:Serve underserved or under-resourced communitiesHave experience with rare disease, pediatrics, or genetic testingDemonstrate capacity to support referrals and post-diagnosis follow-upApplication includes:Organizational profile and patient populationClinical workflows for rare disease evaluationExperience with testing and data returnOperational capacity and readiness for collaborationThis call is part of our ongoing expansion of the iHope network to shape the future of equitable access to genomic medicine.Read the full application here.

