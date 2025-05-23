Now Accepting Applications: Ihope Genetic Health Clinical Sites
Join iHope Genetic Health
Pass it on!We provided free clinical whole genome and exome sequencing to nearly 600 kids from under-resourced communities last year. This year we are shooting for 1000. Join us!” - Sharon TerryDAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance is now accepting applications for new clinical sites to join the iHope Genetic Health (iGH) program, which provides no-cost genomic testing to families from low- and middle-income communities with children suspected of having rare genetic diseases.
Application Deadline:
Rolling submissions reviewed upon receipt, final deadline June 20, 2025
Apply now:
iHope Genetic Health at a Glance
For over a decade, iHope has worked to eliminate barriers to genomic testing by offering clinical genome sequencing (cGS), exome sequencing (cES), and related diagnostics at no cost to families with kids who are undiagnosed. In 2024 alone, nearly 600 children and their families received support through iHope, with a ~50% diagnostic rate. The program is on track to sequence 1,000+ additional children annually in 2025.
Clinical sites are essential to this model. Sites identify and refer patients for free cGS or cES, provide informed consent, collect samples, collaborate with assigned labs, and support families post-diagnosis. They also engage in shared learning and case review within the global iHope network. They may be clinics, community or advocacy organizations working with undiagnosed individuals.
What Support iHope Provides
Partner labs receive material support: flow cells, reagents, prep materials, cloud storage, and software
Clinical sites are matched with these labs to ensure access to testing at no cost to the family
Network support to share best practices and
Eligibility and Prioritization
Priority will be given to organizations that:
Serve underserved or under-resourced communities
Have experience with rare disease, pediatrics, or genetic testing
Demonstrate capacity to support referrals and post-diagnosis follow-up
Application includes:
Organizational profile and patient population
Clinical workflows for rare disease evaluation
Experience with testing and data return
Operational capacity and readiness for collaboration
This call is part of our ongoing expansion of the iHope network to shape the future of equitable access to genomic medicine.
Read the full application here.
